PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock Price Down 6.3% - Should You Sell?

PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.83. 520,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,210,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of PPDAI Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.80 to $12.10 in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

The firm's 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.39.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PPDAI Group had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $479.70 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 86,729 shares in the last quarter. Leading Securities Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,091,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

