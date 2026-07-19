PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.1333.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $117.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.87. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $133.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.83%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,616,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $165,644,000 after acquiring an additional 231,537 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 995,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $101,981,000 after acquiring an additional 32,337 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 142,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,172,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $120,107,000 after acquiring an additional 152,779 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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