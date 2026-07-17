PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Raises Dividend to $0.74 Per Share

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is a 4.2% increase from PPG Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

PPG Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. PPG Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $8.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

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PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $118.83 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day moving average of $112.83.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.83%.The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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