PPG Industries (PPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $4.3652 billion for the quarter. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.85 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.83%.The company's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect PPG Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $115.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50-day moving average is $114.94 and its 200-day moving average is $113.01. PPG Industries has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $133.43.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from PPG Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. PPG Industries's payout ratio is 40.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 250 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $126.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PPG Industries

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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