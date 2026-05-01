PPL (PPL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PPL (NYSE:PPL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $2.5084 billion for the quarter. PPL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

PPL (NYSE:PPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. PPL had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. PPL has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from PPL's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. PPL's payout ratio is 71.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 3,012 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 64.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth about $235,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

About PPL

PPL Corporation is an energy company that owns and operates electric transmission and distribution infrastructure and provides related customer services. The company's core business centers on delivering electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers through regulated utility operations, maintaining grid reliability, responding to outages and managing customer billing and account services.

PPL's activities include construction and maintenance of distribution and transmission lines, meter and grid management, and programs to support energy efficiency and the interconnection of distributed resources.

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