Free Trial
→ Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) Short Interest Up 102.8% in April

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Prairie Operating logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest surged 102.8% in April to 10,092,557 shares, representing about 15.6% of the company's shares shorted and a short-interest ratio of 1.0 days.
  • Analysts are mixed with an average rating of "Hold" and an average target of $6.10, though Zacks recently cut PROP to a "strong sell" and Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)".
  • Shares traded at $1.16 (down 2.5%) with a market cap of ~$88.8M, negative earnings (P/E -0.34) and a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, while institutional investors own about 34.3% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Prairie Operating.

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,092,557 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the March 31st total of 4,977,311 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,011,930 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Prairie Operating from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair set a $3.50 price objective on Prairie Operating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Prairie Operating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PROP

Institutional Trading of Prairie Operating

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Prairie Operating in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Prairie Operating by 878.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 116,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 104,345 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prairie Operating in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Prairie Operating by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 90,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Prairie Operating by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 184,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 104,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company's stock.

Prairie Operating Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Prairie Operating stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,739. The company's 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. Prairie Operating has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $88.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Prairie Operating

(Get Free Report)

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Prairie Operating Right Now?

Before you consider Prairie Operating, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prairie Operating wasn't on the list.

While Prairie Operating currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
Elon’s AI supercomputer just went live. Here’s my #1 stock.
Elon’s AI supercomputer just went live. Here’s my #1 stock.
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines