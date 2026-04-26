Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) Short Interest Up 102.8% in April

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,092,557 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the March 31st total of 4,977,311 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,011,930 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Get Prairie Operating alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Prairie Operating from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair set a $3.50 price objective on Prairie Operating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Prairie Operating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PROP

Institutional Trading of Prairie Operating

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Prairie Operating in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Prairie Operating by 878.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 116,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 104,345 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prairie Operating in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Prairie Operating by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 90,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Prairie Operating by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 184,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 104,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company's stock.

Prairie Operating Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Prairie Operating stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,739. The company's 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. Prairie Operating has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $88.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Prairie Operating

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Prairie Operating, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prairie Operating wasn't on the list.

While Prairie Operating currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here