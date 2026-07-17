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Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Prairie Operating logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded Prairie Operating from “hold” to “strong sell,” adding to a generally bearish analyst view on the stock. Overall, the consensus rating is now “Sell,” with an average price target of $2.75.
  • The stock is trading far below prior levels, opening at $0.72 versus a 12-month high of $4.33, and it sits below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company also shows weak liquidity and a very high debt-to-equity ratio.
  • There was recent insider buying and ongoing institutional ownership, including a director who purchased 75,500 shares in May. Institutional investors own about 34.28% of the stock, despite the recent negative analyst action.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PROP. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Prairie Operating from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prairie Operating from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prairie Operating currently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and an average price target of $2.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PROP

Prairie Operating Price Performance

NASDAQ:PROP opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 909.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.25. Prairie Operating has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The company's 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

Insider Transactions at Prairie Operating

In related news, Director Richard N. Frommer acquired 75,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $65,685.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 205,372 shares in the company, valued at $178,673.64. The trade was a 58.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prairie Operating

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prairie Operating by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prairie Operating in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prairie Operating by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,434 shares of the company's stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 113,720 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Prairie Operating during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,678,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prairie Operating during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $860,000. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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