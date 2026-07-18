Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Prairie Operating logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Prairie Operating was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from hold to sell, adding to a generally bearish analyst outlook. Zacks Research also cut its rating to strong sell.
  • The stock recently traded at $0.78, near its 50-day average of $0.80 and well below its 200-day average of $1.39. It remains highly leveraged, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 909.21 and a market cap of about $59.46 million.
  • There was notable insider and institutional activity: Director Richard N. Frommer bought 75,500 shares, while institutional investors such as Vanguard, Geode, Woodline, and Marshall Wace have also increased or initiated positions. Institutional ownership stands at 34.28%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PROP. Zacks Research lowered Prairie Operating from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Prairie Operating from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prairie Operating currently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $2.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROP

Prairie Operating Stock Up 8.2%

Shares of Prairie Operating stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 909.21. Prairie Operating has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prairie Operating

In other Prairie Operating news, Director Richard N. Frommer bought 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $65,685.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 205,372 shares in the company, valued at $178,673.64. This trade represents a 58.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prairie Operating by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating during the fourth quarter worth $1,628,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prairie Operating by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,434 shares of the company's stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 113,720 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Prairie Operating in the 1st quarter valued at $3,678,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prairie Operating in the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company's stock.

About Prairie Operating

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Prairie Operating Right Now?

Before you consider Prairie Operating, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prairie Operating wasn't on the list.

While Prairie Operating currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
3 AI stocks to buy before August 2026
3 AI stocks to buy before August 2026
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines