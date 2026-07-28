Precigen (PGEN) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $27.9830 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Precigen had a negative net margin of 646.99% and a positive return on equity of 717.50%. The company had revenue of $23.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.81 million. On average, analysts expect Precigen to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Precigen alerts: Sign Up

Precigen Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of PGEN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,558,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Precigen has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGEN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Precigen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Precigen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Precigen from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Our Latest Report on PGEN

Insider Transactions at Precigen

In related news, COO Rutul R. Shah sold 42,924 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $251,105.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 497,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,911,843.35. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 29,131 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $127,011.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 755,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,293,809.96. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 822,728 shares of company stock worth $4,422,853 in the last three months. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc NASDAQ: PGEN is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines. The company leverages proprietary gene and cell therapy platforms to design targeted therapies for oncology, infectious diseases and rare conditions. Precigen's approach combines synthetic biology, immuno-oncology and microbiome engineering to create precision treatments intended to enhance efficacy while minimizing off-target effects.

The centerpiece of Precigen's technology is its OmniCAR platform, which enables the rapid generation of adaptable chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Precigen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Precigen wasn't on the list.

While Precigen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here