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Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Precision BioSciences logo with Medical background
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Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JonesTrading reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Precision BioSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences Trading Down 1.1%

DTIL stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.62. The company's 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.37%. The business had revenue of $10.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $8,897,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $9,130,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $3,289,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,236,732 shares of the company's stock worth $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 318,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company's stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision BioSciences is a clinical‐stage genome editing company that leverages its proprietary ARCUS platform to develop targeted gene therapies. ARCUS, an engineered nuclease derived from a naturally occurring enzyme, enables precise DNA modifications for both in vivo and ex vivo applications. The company's pipeline spans genetic diseases—including rare monogenic disorders—and immuno‐oncology, where it is advancing allogeneic cell therapy candidates designed to address hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2006 as a spin‐out from research at the University of North Carolina, Precision BioSciences is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with additional research and manufacturing capabilities located in the Research Triangle Park area.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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