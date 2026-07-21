Precision Drilling (PDS) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS - Get Free Report) TSE: PD will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3455 per share and revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

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Precision Drilling Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 0.76. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $87.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $103.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Precision Drilling by 52.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 18,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,813 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Precision Drilling from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Precision Drilling from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation NYSE: PDS is a Calgary, Alberta–based oilfield services company that has provided drilling solutions since its founding in 1951. With more than seven decades of industry experience, the company delivers contract drilling services, directional and horizontal drilling, well servicing, and a suite of specialized equipment designed to meet the evolving needs of exploration and production companies worldwide.

The company's core business activities include operating a fleet of onshore drilling rigs, offering managed pressure drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD) and logging-while-drilling (LWD) services, and providing completion and workover rigs.

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