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Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Given "House Stock" Rating at Shore Capital Group

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Premier Foods logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • Shore Capital Group reaffirmed its "house stock" rating on Premier Foods, keeping the company on analysts’ radar.
  • Other brokers remain positive: Jefferies and Berenberg both reiterated Buy ratings, with price targets of GBX 230 and GBX 280, respectively. The stock has a current consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 245.
  • Premier Foods shares were down 1.1% to GBX 199.80 on Monday, though the stock remains above its recent moving averages and trades well within its 52-week range.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 230 price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 280 price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 245.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFD

Premier Foods Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of LON:PFD opened at GBX 199.80 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 191.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Premier Foods has a one year low of GBX 165.20 and a one year high of GBX 216.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61.

About Premier Foods

(Get Free Report)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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