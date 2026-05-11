Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Given "House Stock" Rating at Shore Capital Group

Premier Foods (LON:PFD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 230 price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 280 price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 245.

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Premier Foods Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of LON:PFD opened at GBX 199.80 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 191.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Premier Foods has a one year low of GBX 165.20 and a one year high of GBX 216.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

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