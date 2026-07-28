Go Pro
→ Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Premium Brands logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus on Premium Brands, with 11 buy ratings and one hold among 12 brokerages. The average 12-month price target is C$118.62.
  • Several firms recently raised their targets, including Royal Bank of Canada to C$131 and Ventum Capital to C$128, while maintaining positive ratings.
  • Premium Brands shares opened at C$91.03, up 2.5%, while the company reported quarterly revenue of C$2.05 billion and earnings of C$0.83 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$118.62.

PBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Ventum Capital increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$117.00 price objective on Premium Brands and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$124.00 price target on Premium Brands and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on Premium Brands

Premium Brands Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$91.03 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$80.90 and a 52-week high of C$106.79. The stock has a market cap of C$4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Premium Brands had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company's business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate. The Specialty Foods segment consists of its specialty food manufacturing businesses, which contributes about two-thirds of the group revenue; the Premium Food Distribution segment consists of the company's distribution and wholesale businesses; the Corporate segment includes the company's head office activities along with its finance and information systems.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Premium Brands Right Now?

Before you consider Premium Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Premium Brands wasn't on the list.

While Premium Brands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised
Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines