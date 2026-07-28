Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$118.62.

PBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Ventum Capital increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$117.00 price objective on Premium Brands and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$124.00 price target on Premium Brands and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get Premium Brands alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Premium Brands

Premium Brands Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$91.03 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$80.90 and a 52-week high of C$106.79. The stock has a market cap of C$4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Premium Brands had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company's business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate. The Specialty Foods segment consists of its specialty food manufacturing businesses, which contributes about two-thirds of the group revenue; the Premium Food Distribution segment consists of the company's distribution and wholesale businesses; the Corporate segment includes the company's head office activities along with its finance and information systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Premium Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Premium Brands wasn't on the list.

While Premium Brands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here