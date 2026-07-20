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Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given a C$117.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Premium Brands logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus assigned Premium Brands a C$117.00 price target and maintained a buy rating, implying about 28.8% upside from the stock’s current price.
  • Other analysts were also mostly bullish: the stock has 11 Buy ratings and 1 Hold, with a consensus target price of C$118.62 and a Moderate Buy overall rating.
  • Premium Brands shares were up 1.0% to C$90.83 in Monday trading, while the company recently reported C$0.83 EPS on C$2.05 billion in quarterly revenue.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH - Get Free Report) has been given a C$117.00 price target by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target indicates a potential upside of 28.81% from the stock's current price.

PBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Ventum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotia increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$118.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PBH

Premium Brands Trading Up 1.0%

TSE:PBH traded up C$0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$90.83. 50,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,312. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$87.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$91.83. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$80.90 and a 12-month high of C$106.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. Premium Brands had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 2.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 EPS for the current year.

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company's business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate. The Specialty Foods segment consists of its specialty food manufacturing businesses, which contributes about two-thirds of the group revenue; the Premium Food Distribution segment consists of the company's distribution and wholesale businesses; the Corporate segment includes the company's head office activities along with its finance and information systems.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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