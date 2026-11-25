1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.33 and traded as high as $87.13. 1st Source shares last traded at $86.72, with a volume of 80,503 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRCE shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of 1st Source from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded 1st Source from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.67.

Get Our Latest Report on SRCE

1st Source Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.45.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.20. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $118.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $118.11 million. On average, analysts expect that 1st Source Corporation will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. 1st Source's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1st Source

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 71.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 4.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 4.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in South Bend, Indiana. Through 1st Source Bank and its affiliated businesses, the company provides commercial and consumer banking services, including deposits, loans, cash management and wealth management. The company also operates specialty finance businesses that provide financing for aircraft, construction equipment, vehicles and other commercial assets. These services extend beyond its regional banking footprint to customers in a range of U.S. markets.

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