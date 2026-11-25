Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.98 and traded as high as $106.90. Abbott Laboratories shares last traded at $105.40, with a volume of 8,183,588 shares trading hands.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is 94.03%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mary Moreland sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 100,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,691,756. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,552 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Parkway Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. Parkway Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% in the third quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and markets medical devices, diagnostic tests, nutritional products and branded generic medicines. Its products serve patients and healthcare professionals in hospitals, clinics and other care settings. Abbott's offerings include the FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring system, cardiovascular and other medical devices, laboratory and rapid diagnostic tests, and nutrition brands such as Ensure and Similac. Its established pharmaceuticals business sells branded generic medicines in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Abbott Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Abbott Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report