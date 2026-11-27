Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as low as $81.60 and last traded at $81.1120. 161,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,445,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.05.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abivax in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Abivax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Abivax from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Abivax in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Abivax from $118.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Abivax

Abivax Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.18.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 21st. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abivax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abivax during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,631,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abivax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,437,880 shares of the company's stock worth $142,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Abivax by 31.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 878,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,007,000 after purchasing an additional 211,068 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abivax in the third quarter valued at $86,147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Abivax by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,923,000 after purchasing an additional 213,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company's stock.

About Abivax

Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France. It develops oral medicines for chronic inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases, with a focus on conditions affecting the gastrointestinal tract. The company's lead drug candidate, obefazimod, is being studied for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Abivax describes the candidate as working by increasing production of microRNA-124, a molecule involved in regulating inflammatory responses. Founded in 2013, Abivax has centered its development work on immunology and inflammatory disease.

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