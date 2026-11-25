AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $2.44. AC Immune shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 270,361 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACIU shares. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on AC Immune in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Zacks Research cut AC Immune from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AC Immune from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AC Immune currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACIU

AC Immune Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a market cap of $248.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.64.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 105.25% and a negative net margin of 181.38%. The business had revenue of $3.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 8.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 405,658 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 82.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 176,701 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company's stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA is a Swiss biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision medicines and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. Its research programs address conditions including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, as well as other neurological disorders. The company's pipeline includes immunotherapies and small-molecule drug candidates designed to target proteins associated with neurodegeneration. AC Immune also develops diagnostic approaches and uses proprietary technology platforms, including SupraAntigen and Morphomer, to identify and advance potential treatments.

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