Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday. The stock traded as high as $73.82 and last traded at $73.6750, with a volume of 49,115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.33.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.7%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-6.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Academy Sports and Outdoors's payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, President Samuel J. Johnson sold 70,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $3,640,992.37. Following the sale, the president directly owned 36,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,909,031.19. This represents a 65.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Marley sold 10,432 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $555,504.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,736,322.75. The trade was a 24.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 106,315 shares of company stock worth $5,576,537 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,207,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,415,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,051.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 677,883 shares of the company's stock worth $32,857,000 after purchasing an additional 619,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth $27,742,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is a sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer that sells products through its stores and e-commerce platform. Its merchandise includes sports and fitness equipment, outdoor and camping gear, hunting and fishing supplies, apparel, footwear and recreation products. The company serves customers primarily in the southern and eastern United States through a network of retail locations. Its stores offer products for a range of sports and outdoor activities, as well as items for everyday use.

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