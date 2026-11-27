Accelevation Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACCV - Get Free Report) shot up 13.7% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 135,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,722,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Accelevation in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Accelevation to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Accelevation in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accelevation from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Accelevation in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACCV

Accelevation Trading Up 11.4%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $13.25.

Accelevation (NASDAQ:ACCV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accelevation Holdings Corp. will post 0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accelevation

In other news, CEO Michael Rubiera purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,424,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,637,130. This represents a 16.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Donahue purchased 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $126,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have bought 227,700 shares of company stock worth $4,098,600.

About Accelevation

Accelevation Holdings Corp. designs, manufactures and installs customized structural, electrical and mechanical systems for mission-critical infrastructure. The company primarily serves data centers, including facilities supporting artificial intelligence, cloud computing, hyperscale computing and other high-density technology applications. The company's products and solutions include power distribution equipment, modular infrastructure systems, structural support components, thermal management products and related electrical systems.

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