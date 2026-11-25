Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $41.89, but opened at $38.06. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $37.8440, with a volume of 451,991 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Read Our Latest Report on AEHR

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 991.90 and a beta of 3.36. The company's 50-day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.03.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at about $255,476,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter worth about $64,433,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,004,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,072,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,476,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems designs, manufactures and markets semiconductor test and burn-in equipment and related products. Its systems are used to test devices at the wafer, die and packaged-chip stages of production. The company's offerings include FOX series test and burn-in systems, WaferPak wafer-level contactors and DiePak carriers. These products support testing for applications such as silicon carbide power semiconductors, silicon photonics and other devices used in automotive, computing and communications markets.

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