AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $85.11 and last traded at $86.7560, with a volume of 83,195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.40.

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AeroVironment News Roundup

These are some of the AVAV news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: AeroVironment plans to report fiscal 2027 second-quarter results after the market closes on December 8. The announcement sets a near-term catalyst, but provides no indication of the results. Earnings announcement

AeroVironment plans to report fiscal 2027 second-quarter results after the market closes on December 8. The announcement sets a near-term catalyst, but provides no indication of the results. Neutral Sentiment: A market research report projects the global remote-sensing UAV market will grow from $2.9 billion in 2025 to $3.9 billion by 2032. This points to potential industry growth but does not provide a company-specific forecast. Remote-sensing UAV market report

A market research report projects the global remote-sensing UAV market will grow from $2.9 billion in 2025 to $3.9 billion by 2032. This points to potential industry growth but does not provide a company-specific forecast. Negative Sentiment: ETFs were net sellers of AVAV on November 23, adding a potential source of selling pressure; the report does not state the amount sold. ETF selling report

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVAV. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Stock Down 3.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.37. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $480.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen Page sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.27, for a total transaction of $38,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,347,484.31. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,566,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AeroVironment by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,410 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $103,595,000 after acquiring an additional 269,455 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 715,441 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $101,750,000 after acquiring an additional 148,018 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 595,134 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $84,640,000 after purchasing an additional 99,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company's stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc. develops uncrewed aircraft systems and other technology for defense, government and commercial customers. Its products include small drones used for reconnaissance and surveillance, as well as the Switchblade family of loitering munitions. The company also provides counter-drone systems, training, support and related services. Founded in 1971 by engineer and inventor Paul MacCready, AeroVironment has a history of developing aircraft and uncrewed systems. Its customers include U.S. government and military organizations, allied nations and commercial users.

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