Shares of AEVEX Corp. (NYSE:AVEX - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and traded as high as $14.27. AEVEX shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 918,863 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AEVEX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AEVEX from $38.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on AEVEX from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of AEVEX in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AEVEX in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AEVEX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVEX

AEVEX Trading Up 12.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -175.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88.

AEVEX (NYSE:AVEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $189.70 million for the quarter. AEVEX's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AEVEX Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AEVEX

In related news, insider Christine M. Morrison acquired 7,737 shares of AEVEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $102,360.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 35,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at $475,499.43. This represents a 27.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Roger Iv Wells acquired 10,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $124,926.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 104,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,231,306.78. The trade was a 11.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.

Institutional Trading of AEVEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AEVEX in the third quarter worth about $53,687,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in AEVEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,903,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AEVEX by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 874,380 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AEVEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,505,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AEVEX by 2,475.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter.

AEVEX Company Profile

AEVEX Corporation NYSE: AVEX provides defense and intelligence customers with unmanned aircraft systems and related mission solutions. Its work includes designing, building and integrating aircraft, sensors and other mission equipment for operational use. The company also offers engineering, training and operational support services. These capabilities help customers plan and conduct missions that rely on aerial surveillance, reconnaissance and other specialized aviation functions. AEVEX serves government and defense customers, including U.S. and allied users.

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