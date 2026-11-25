AEVEX Corp. (NYSE:AVEX - Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 660,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,158,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AEVEX in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AEVEX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AEVEX from $38.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of AEVEX in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of AEVEX in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AEVEX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEVEX

AEVEX Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -154.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

AEVEX (NYSE:AVEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter. The company's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AEVEX Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AEVEX

In other AEVEX news, insider Christine M. Morrison bought 7,737 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $102,360.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $475,499.43. This represents a 27.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AEVEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,903,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AEVEX during the second quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AEVEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AEVEX during the second quarter worth $6,885,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEVEX during the third quarter worth $11,505,000.

AEVEX Company Profile

AEVEX Corporation NYSE: AVEX provides defense and intelligence customers with unmanned aircraft systems and related mission solutions. Its work includes designing, building and integrating aircraft, sensors and other mission equipment for operational use. The company also offers engineering, training and operational support services. These capabilities help customers plan and conduct missions that rely on aerial surveillance, reconnaissance and other specialized aviation functions. AEVEX serves government and defense customers, including U.S. and allied users.

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