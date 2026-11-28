Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.96 and traded as high as $32.13. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.0750, with a volume of 249,098 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8%

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.15. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 264.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 7,866 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $296,469.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,059,570.05. This represents a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,855 shares of company stock valued at $371,112. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for rare genetic diseases, particularly blood disorders. Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company applies research into cellular metabolism to identify potential treatments. Its marketed medicine, PYRUKYND (mitapivat), is approved in the United States to treat adults with pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare inherited disorder that can cause anemia. Agios also develops therapies for other rare diseases, including additional blood disorders.

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