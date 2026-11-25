Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $77.70 and last traded at $76.7830, with a volume of 31,360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.63.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Albemarle from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Albemarle from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $150.00 to $137.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Albemarle from $157.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.51.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Albemarle's payout ratio is 39.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 233.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 71,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 50,167 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in Albemarle by 5,070.9% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 85,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 83,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Albemarle by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 30,541 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,246,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,145,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation is a specialty chemicals company that produces lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. Its products serve industries including energy storage, transportation, electronics, petroleum refining and pharmaceuticals. The company supplies lithium compounds used in rechargeable batteries and other applications. It also makes bromine-based products for uses such as flame retardants and water treatment, along with catalysts used in refining petroleum. Albemarle traces its history to 1887 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

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