Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $86.31 and last traded at $86.27. 12,921,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 11,619,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.86.

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Trending Headlines about Alibaba Group

Here are a few of the latest headlines about BABA:

Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba is reportedly in preliminary talks about a possible offshore bond sale next year to fund AI investment. The financing could support expansion, but the sale is not confirmed and would add borrowing. Alibaba weighs offshore bond sale next year to fund AI expansion

Alibaba is reportedly in preliminary talks about a possible offshore bond sale next year to fund AI investment. The financing could support expansion, but the sale is not confirmed and would add borrowing. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. added an Alibaba Singapore subsidiary to its export-control Entity List over concerns about potential diversion of advanced computing technology. Alibaba has called the listing a mistake and said it will challenge it; the restrictions could hinder access to chips and cloud-related business. U.S. adds Megaspeed, Alibaba unit to export blacklist

The U.S. added an Alibaba Singapore subsidiary to its export-control Entity List over concerns about potential diversion of advanced computing technology. Alibaba has called the listing a mistake and said it will challenge it; the restrictions could hinder access to chips and cloud-related business. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities-fraud class action tied to alleged disclosures about export-control risks and Alibaba’s relationship with Megaspeed. The notices are not separate lawsuits, but the underlying litigation could add legal and reputational uncertainty. Alibaba class action alert

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $128.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $171.17.

View Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.22 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alibaba Group

In other news, insider Fang Jiang sold 885,272 shares of Alibaba Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $11,995,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,679,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,401,764.35. This trade represents a 15.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hong Xu sold 103,046 shares of Alibaba Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,409,669.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 406,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,560,236. The trade was a 20.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 999,971 shares of company stock worth $13,563,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 48.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management SA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management SA now owns 1,535 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group is a technology and commerce company founded in Hangzhou, China, in 1999 by Jack Ma and a group of co-founders. The company operates a range of businesses serving consumers, merchants and enterprises, with a focus on digital commerce and technology services. Its commerce platforms include Taobao and Tmall in China, Alibaba.com for business-to-business trade, and AliExpress and Lazada for international retail. Alibaba also provides cloud computing and related technology services through Alibaba Cloud, as well as logistics, local services and digital media offerings.

Further Reading

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