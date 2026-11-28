Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $10.42. Alight shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 179,584 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Alight from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alight presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALIT

Alight Stock Up 6.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $277.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.74 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 46.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Massey sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $302,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 71,016 shares in the company, valued at $860,003.76. The trade was a 26.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alight by 45,846.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,018,948 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 6,005,848 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alight by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,962,795 shares of the company's stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 656,746 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Alight by 5.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,127,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 110,456 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Alight by 508.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,823,646 shares of the company's stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,750 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 91,534 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based human capital and benefits administration solutions. Its services help employers manage employee programs and support workers through key health, wealth and wellbeing decisions. The company's offerings include benefits administration, healthcare navigation, retirement and wealth services, payroll, and other human resources solutions. Its Alight Worklife platform brings together tools and information that employees can use to access benefits and manage related tasks.

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