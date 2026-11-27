Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS - Get Free Report) traded down 11.7% on Friday. The stock traded as low as $49.99 and last traded at $45.1010. 618,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,090,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Alkermes from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $61.00 target price on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALKS

Alkermes Stock Down 5.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2,402.55 and a beta of 0.32.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $480.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $463.48 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Alkermes's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

In other news, EVP David Gaffin sold 2,035 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $93,955.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 219,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,127,528.01. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Craig Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $422,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,072,629.11. The trade was a 12.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,103 shares of company stock valued at $697,973. 4.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,832,619 shares of the company's stock worth $114,778,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,121 shares of the company's stock worth $82,423,000 after acquiring an additional 282,239 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,082,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,158,000 after purchasing an additional 404,800 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051,447 shares of the company's stock worth $42,604,000 after buying an additional 759,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Alkermes by 20.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,009,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,012,000 after purchasing an additional 171,292 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 1987 that develops and commercializes medicines for serious and chronic diseases, with a focus on neuroscience. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and has major U.S. operations in Massachusetts. Its marketed products include Aristada, a long-acting injectable treatment for schizophrenia; Lybalvi, a treatment for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; and Vivitrol, an extended-release injectable used to treat alcohol dependence and prevent relapse to opioid dependence after detoxification.

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