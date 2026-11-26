Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and traded as high as $38.50. Ally Financial shares last traded at $38.4710, with a volume of 3,614,100 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $56.00 target price on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ally Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Ally Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore set a $40.00 price objective on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.93.

View Our Latest Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Stock Up 3.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Ally Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Ally Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. Ally Financial's payout ratio is 32.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen Patterson sold 12,831 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $495,918.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,619,735.65. This trade represents a 15.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 301.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. is a U.S. digital financial services company and bank holding company. Its primary businesses include automotive finance and consumer banking, with products and services offered through digital channels and a network of auto dealerships. Through its automotive finance operations, Ally provides loans and leases to vehicle buyers, financing to dealerships, and related services. Ally Bank offers consumer deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as lending products.

Further Reading

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