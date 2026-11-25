Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO - Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and traded as low as $7.84. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 390,336 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKNO shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Alpha Teknova from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Alpha Teknova to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TKNO

Alpha Teknova Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $500.06 million, a PE ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.71 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. On average, analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company's stock.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc. develops and manufactures reagents used in life science research and the development and production of biopharmaceuticals and diagnostic products. Its offerings include cell culture media, buffers, molecular biology reagents, proteins and other laboratory materials. The company provides both catalog products and custom reagent development and manufacturing services. Its customers include biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic developers, academic institutions and research laboratories.

Further Reading

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