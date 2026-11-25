Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $260.69 and last traded at $270.98. Approximately 26,953,296 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 21,071,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.58.

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Latest Alphabet News

These are some of the GOOG news items that stood out recently:

Negative Sentiment: AI-related financial concerns are the clearest near-term drag: Alphabet’s third-quarter capital spending was reported at $51.4 billion, free cash flow turned negative at $9.1 billion, and the cost of insuring its debt reached a record. Investors are questioning whether the scale of AI investment will generate adequate returns. Why Alphabet Stock Is Down Today AI Debt Insurance Costs Hit Records

AI-related financial concerns are the clearest near-term drag: Alphabet’s third-quarter capital spending was reported at $51.4 billion, free cash flow turned negative at $9.1 billion, and the cost of insuring its debt reached a record. Investors are questioning whether the scale of AI investment will generate adequate returns. Negative Sentiment: Competition in AI is adding to worries about Alphabet’s ability to defend its position, while concerns about Search growth and the durability of AI-related spending weigh on sentiment. Why Alphabet Stock Fell Today

Competition in AI is adding to worries about Alphabet’s ability to defend its position, while concerns about Search growth and the durability of AI-related spending weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms are publicizing a securities class action and a December 1 lead-plaintiff deadline tied to alleged statements during the May–July 2026 class period. The notices add a litigation overhang, though they do not establish wrongdoing. Kaplan Fox Class Action Deadline Notice

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Alphabet from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. HSBC set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $365.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $411.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 2.0%

The company's 50-day moving average is $316.65 and its 200-day moving average is $333.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The business had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,494,424.20. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 247 shares of company stock valued at $79,238 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 73 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Timbuktu Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company whose largest business is Google. Google provides internet services and products including Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps and Google Play, as well as advertising services and consumer hardware such as Pixel devices. Alphabet also operates Google Cloud, which offers cloud infrastructure, data analytics and productivity tools to businesses and organizations. Its Other Bets businesses pursue opportunities beyond Google, including autonomous driving through Waymo.

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