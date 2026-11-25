Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $262.73 and last traded at $273.10. Approximately 40,640,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 31,777,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.05.

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Alphabet News Summary

Investors following GOOGL have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Some investors remain constructive: Lone Pine reportedly increased its Alphabet stake by 901% to $743 million, and investor Jim Chanos argued Alphabet is the only hyperscaler earning its AI spending. Those views may offer support amid the selloff. Lone Pine increased its Alphabet stake Jim Chanos on Alphabet's AI spending

Some investors remain constructive: Lone Pine reportedly increased its Alphabet stake by 901% to $743 million, and investor Jim Chanos argued Alphabet is the only hyperscaler earning its AI spending. Those views may offer support amid the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Google is adding limits and fees for AI agents accessing Gmail, Drive, and Calendar. This could create a new source of revenue, though higher access costs might also discourage third-party developers. Google's AI-agent access fees

Google is adding limits and fees for AI agents accessing Gmail, Drive, and Calendar. This could create a new source of revenue, though higher access costs might also discourage third-party developers. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action and a December 1 lead-plaintiff deadline tied to Alphabet shares bought during specified periods. These notices repeat existing litigation claims; they do not establish wrongdoing or indicate a case outcome. Class action deadline notice

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Alphabet from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $417.00 to $371.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.51.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 2.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm's fifty day moving average is $319.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 4.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,494,424.20. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247 shares of company stock valued at $79,238. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,259,020 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $83,356,484,000 after buying an additional 3,281,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,100,928 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,700,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,627 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659,406 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $13,990,089,000 after purchasing an additional 669,566 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 33,203,350 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $11,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,724,321 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,334,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,721 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

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