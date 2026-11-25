Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $235.96 and last traded at $244.43. 61,275,523 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 46,726,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.29.

Specifically, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $597,863.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $30,564,262.60. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Brian Olsavsky sold 6,172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,604,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,800,900. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total value of $2,335,145.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,389,353.70. This represents a 18.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp set a $345.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial set a $390.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $320.73.

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Key Amazon.com News

Investors following AMZN have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access for Meta’s Muse AI shopping agent to Amazon’s store. A deal could expose Amazon products to more shoppers, though advertising and commercial terms remain unresolved. Read More.

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access for Meta’s Muse AI shopping agent to Amazon’s store. A deal could expose Amazon products to more shoppers, though advertising and commercial terms remain unresolved. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon reported that its data centers are not driving up local water and electricity prices. The update addresses community concerns, but the report said the stock still fell amid broader market and cloud-activity worries. Read More.

Amazon reported that its data centers are not driving up local water and electricity prices. The update addresses community concerns, but the report said the stock still fell amid broader market and cloud-activity worries. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several executives, including CEO Andy Jassy and CFO Brian Olsavsky, sold shares, but the reported transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their value as a signal of current business outlook. Read More.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $255.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $201.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $22,218,775,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $16,341,405,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $12,831,376,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $6,631,466,000. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $5,910,083,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

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