American Coastal Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:ACIC - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and traded as high as $10.34. American Coastal Insurance shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 165,555 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ACIC. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Coastal Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Research lowered American Coastal Insurance from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Coastal Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Coastal Insurance currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Coastal Insurance

American Coastal Insurance Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $481.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of -0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.

American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter. American Coastal Insurance had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 24.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Coastal Insurance Corporation will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Coastal Insurance news, insider Brooke Adler sold 21,196 shares of American Coastal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $192,035.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,585.50. The trade was a 17.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bennett Bradford Martz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 444,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,068,190.65. This trade represents a 2.30% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Coastal Insurance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in American Coastal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $25,309,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Coastal Insurance by 19.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,108 shares of the company's stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 122,778 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Coastal Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Coastal Insurance during the second quarter worth about $8,977,000. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new position in American Coastal Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $1,675,000. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Coastal Insurance Company Profile

American Coastal Insurance Corporation is a property and casualty insurance holding company focused on commercial residential property coverage. Through its insurance subsidiary, American Coastal Insurance Company, it serves customers such as condominium and homeowners associations and owners of apartment buildings. The company's business is centered primarily in Florida, where it provides property insurance for residential communities and buildings. Its products are designed for commercial residential property risks, including exposures common in coastal areas.

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