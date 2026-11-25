American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $19.0050, with a volume of 5,968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Monday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Superconductor from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised American Superconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Superconductor from $71.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Superconductor

American Superconductor Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $936.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.32.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.32 million. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 38.63%. The firm's revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $586,000. CWM LLC increased its position in American Superconductor by 109.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the technology company's stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Defiance ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 33.4% in the third quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC now owns 132,569 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 33,174 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 109.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) develops products and services for the electric power and wind energy industries. Its Grid business provides power electronics and related systems designed to improve transmission capacity, voltage regulation and grid reliability. Products include D-VAR systems, which help manage voltage and stabilize electrical networks. Through its Wind business, AMSC supplies wind turbine designs, control systems and engineering services to wind turbine manufacturers and developers.

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