Ameris Bancorp (NYSE:ABCB - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.44 and traded as high as $82.15. Ameris Bancorp shares last traded at $81.57, with a volume of 180,498 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 0.4%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Ameris Bancorp (NYSE:ABCB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $320.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Ameris Bancorp's payout ratio is 13.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $881,798,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth $56,124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $47,291,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $34,419,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,309,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and the parent of Ameris Bank. Founded in 1971, the company provides banking and related financial services through a regional network serving communities across the southeastern United States. Ameris Bank offers personal and business deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage services, and cash-management solutions. Its services also include lending programs for small businesses and other commercial clients.

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