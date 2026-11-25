Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $29.86 and last traded at $29.5660, with a volume of 77,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMKR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Trading Down 5.9%

The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.50 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0844 per share. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.0835. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Amkor Technology's payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Kevin K. Engel sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,666 shares in the company, valued at $303,310. This represents a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 132,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,623,675. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $440,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,060,005,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $152,110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at about $90,656,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,273,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $35,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company's stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. It works with semiconductor companies to assemble and test integrated circuits before they are incorporated into electronic products. Its services include advanced packaging, wafer bumping, flip-chip packaging, wafer-level packaging, system-in-package solutions, and semiconductor testing. These technologies support applications in markets such as communications, automotive, computing, and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

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