Angel Studios, Inc. (NYSE:ANGX - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and traded as high as $4.18. Angel Studios shares last traded at $4.1150, with a volume of 1,828,869 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANGX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Angel Studios from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Angel Studios from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Angel Studios from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANGX

Angel Studios Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $808.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.

Angel Studios (NYSE:ANGX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Angel Studios, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Angel Studios news, Director Steven Sarowitz bought 849,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,943,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,332,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,821,115.68. This trade represents a 57.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,427,176 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,220 over the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Studios during the third quarter valued at about $11,181,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Angel Studios by 1,294.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,677 shares of the company's stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 805,434 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Studios in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,682,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angel Studios by 2,351.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,309 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 434,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Studios by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,082,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 122,911 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angel Studios

Angel Studios, Inc. is a media and entertainment company that develops, produces, distributes and licenses film and television content. The company uses a community-driven model through the Angel Guild, whose members help guide content decisions, and focuses on stories intended to “amplify light.” Angel Studios generates revenue from Guild memberships, theatrical releases, content licensing, merchandise, and its Pay It Forward model. Angel Studios became publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ANGX in September 2025 following its business combination with Southport Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company.

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