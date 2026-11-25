Applied Aerospace & Defense, Inc. (NYSE:AADX - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.83. 922,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,825,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Applied Aerospace & Defense in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Applied Aerospace & Defense from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Applied Aerospace & Defense from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Applied Aerospace & Defense in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Applied Aerospace & Defense from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Aerospace & Defense presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Applied Aerospace & Defense

Applied Aerospace & Defense Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -101.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Applied Aerospace & Defense (NYSE:AADX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $182.06 million during the quarter. Applied Aerospace & Defense had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. Research analysts predict that Applied Aerospace & Defense, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Aerospace & Defense

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Applied Aerospace & Defense by 933.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,076 shares of the company's stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 150,011 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Aerospace & Defense in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,098,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Aerospace & Defense by 19.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,076,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,977,000 after buying an additional 334,552 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Applied Aerospace & Defense during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Applied Aerospace & Defense by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,688,676 shares of the company's stock worth $32,345,000 after buying an additional 514,853 shares during the period.

Applied Aerospace & Defense Company Profile

Applied Aerospace and Defense Inc. specializes in providing advanced design, engineering and vertically integrated manufacturing solutions for next-generation space and defense technology companies. Its core service offerings include design and analysis, fabrication and assembly and inspection, qualification and testing. Applied Aerospace and Defense Inc. is based in HUNTSVILLE, United States.

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