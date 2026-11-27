Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 5.1% on Friday. The company traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $12.9150. 16,142,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 23,659,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APLD. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Digital from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. Compass Point reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $35.00 target price on Applied Digital and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $22.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $56.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Applied Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.29. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $300.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 367.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Corporation will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, President Jason Gechen Zhang purchased 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $5,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 2,839,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,547,821.22. This represents a 11.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Nottenburg sold 31,250 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 102,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,475.52. This represents a 23.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinhood Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Digital by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation develops and operates data centers for high-performance computing and other power-intensive digital workloads. Its services include data center hosting and infrastructure designed to support artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital asset mining customers. The company's roots include hosting infrastructure for cryptocurrency mining. Formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc., it adopted the Applied Digital name in 2022 as it expanded its focus toward data centers for high-performance computing.

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