Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $38.40, but opened at $35.16. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 1,961,278 shares changing hands.

Get AAOI alerts: Sign Up

Applied Optoelectronics News Summary

Investors following AAOI have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Applied Optoelectronics announced a multi-year agreement to supply a Tier-1 hyperscale data-center customer. Coverage described the deal as worth $2.2 billion and involving 800G products, a potentially significant source of future demand. Article: Multi-year hyperscale agreement

Applied Optoelectronics announced a multi-year agreement to supply a Tier-1 hyperscale data-center customer. Coverage described the deal as worth $2.2 billion and involving 800G products, a potentially significant source of future demand. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its Buy rating and $115 price target. Wedbush also characterized the company’s hyperscaler deals as evidence of strong demand. Article: Wedbush on hyperscaler demand

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its Buy rating and $115 price target. Wedbush also characterized the company’s hyperscaler deals as evidence of strong demand. Negative Sentiment: Technical commentary described AAOI’s chart structure as bearish, adding to near-term caution, though this is not a change to the company’s reported fundamentals. Article: AAOI bearish technical outlook

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $92.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Northland Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.60.

Get Our Latest Report on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -82.15 and a beta of 4.04.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $268.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics's revenue for the quarter was up 127.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hung-Lun Chang sold 32,172 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $3,545,676.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 249,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,472,707.96. This represents a 11.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stefan Murry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total value of $411,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 363,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,359,092.16. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 46,172 shares of company stock worth $5,098,656 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,464 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $955,672,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,719,000. Capstone Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,712,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs and manufactures fiber-optic networking products used to transmit data over cable, telecommunications and data center networks. Its offerings include optical transceivers and other optical components and equipment. The company serves customers in markets including broadband access, telecommunications and data centers. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Applied Optoelectronics has operations in the United States and Asia and serves customers internationally.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Applied Optoelectronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Applied Optoelectronics wasn't on the list.

While Applied Optoelectronics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report