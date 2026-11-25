Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $37.02. 12,581,942 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 10,854,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

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Applied Optoelectronics News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about AAOI:

Positive Sentiment: Applied Optoelectronics announced a multi-year supply agreement with a Tier-1 hyperscale datacenter customer, reported elsewhere as a $2.2 billion deal. The commitment could provide substantial revenue visibility and reflects demand for its 800G products. Agreement announcement

Applied Optoelectronics announced a multi-year supply agreement with a Tier-1 hyperscale datacenter customer, reported elsewhere as a $2.2 billion deal. The commitment could provide substantial revenue visibility and reflects demand for its 800G products. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush viewed the company’s hyperscaler deals as evidence of strong demand, while Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its Buy rating and $115 price target. Wedbush demand analysis

Wedbush viewed the company’s hyperscaler deals as evidence of strong demand, while Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its Buy rating and $115 price target. Negative Sentiment: The immediate pressure appears to be sector-driven: investors are selling AI-connectivity and optical-networking stocks broadly, dragging AAOI lower despite the new contract. Report on the sector selloff

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $92.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Applied Optoelectronics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 3.6%

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.09 and a beta of 4.04. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.54.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $268.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 127.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total value of $411,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 363,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,359,092.16. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Hung-Lun Chang sold 32,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $3,545,676.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 249,276 shares in the company, valued at $27,472,707.96. The trade was a 11.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,172 shares of company stock worth $5,098,656. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $955,672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth about $47,817,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth about $74,703,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 24.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,044 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $138,274,000 after acquiring an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $33,712,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs and manufactures fiber-optic networking products used to transmit data over cable, telecommunications and data center networks. Its offerings include optical transceivers and other optical components and equipment. The company serves customers in markets including broadband access, telecommunications and data centers. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Applied Optoelectronics has operations in the United States and Asia and serves customers internationally.

Further Reading

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