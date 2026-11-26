Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.93 and traded as high as $18.99. Ares Capital shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 5,685,937 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. UBS Group upgraded Ares Capital from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ares Capital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.60. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $776.34 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Ares Capital's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%. Ares Capital's payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,569,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $120,538,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,140,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,867,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company's stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company that provides financing to U.S. middle-market companies, including businesses backed by private equity firms. It is externally managed by Ares Capital Management, an affiliate of Ares Management Corporation. The company invests primarily in debt, including first-lien and second-lien loans and subordinated debt, and may also make equity investments. Its financing supports a range of business needs, such as acquisitions, growth, and refinancing.

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