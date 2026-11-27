Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $168.86 and traded as high as $175.09. Arista Networks shares last traded at $174.73, with a volume of 4,406,242 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.19.

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Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

These are some of the ANET headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded ANET to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving earnings prospects. The stock was also included in Zacks’ Strong Buy momentum list, reinforcing the favorable near-term outlook. Read the Zacks upgrade

Zacks upgraded ANET to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving earnings prospects. The stock was also included in Zacks’ Strong Buy momentum list, reinforcing the favorable near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Director Charles Giancarlo sold 5,000 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, but retained 179,333 shares after the transaction, which limits what can be inferred from the sale. Read about the director’s sale

Director Charles Giancarlo sold 5,000 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, but retained 179,333 shares after the transaction, which limits what can be inferred from the sale. Negative Sentiment: Technical commentary flagged resistance and a weaker trend structure. Separately, ANET had recently fallen alongside semiconductor stocks during a broader chip-sector selloff, suggesting market sentiment remains a risk. Read the technical analysis Read about the chip-sector selloff

Arista Networks Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $220.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.86.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.33 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business's revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,286,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,757,184 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,986,465,000 after buying an additional 1,316,221 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,352,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 39,044 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 23,786 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc. develops cloud networking products for data centers, campus networks and routing environments. Its offerings include Ethernet switches and routers, along with software and services designed to help organizations build, manage and secure large-scale networks. The company's Extensible Operating System (EOS) is a core part of its platform, providing a common software foundation across many of its networking products. Arista also offers tools for network management, automation, analytics and security.

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