Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $175.09 and last traded at $174.5980. 4,405,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 7,948,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.99.

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Top Arista Networks Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about ANET:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded ANET to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving earnings prospects. The stock was also included in Zacks’ Strong Buy momentum list, reinforcing the favorable near-term outlook. Read the Zacks upgrade

Zacks upgraded ANET to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving earnings prospects. The stock was also included in Zacks’ Strong Buy momentum list, reinforcing the favorable near-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Arista expanded its Etherlink R4 lineup for distributed AI inferencing, adding equipment designed to reduce latency and power use and address data-sovereignty needs. The launch could strengthen its position as demand for AI infrastructure grows. Read about Etherlink R4 and AI growth

Arista expanded its Etherlink R4 lineup for distributed AI inferencing, adding equipment designed to reduce latency and power use and address data-sovereignty needs. The launch could strengthen its position as demand for AI infrastructure grows. Neutral Sentiment: Director Charles Giancarlo sold 5,000 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, but retained 179,333 shares after the transaction, which limits what can be inferred from the sale. Read about the director’s sale

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $291.00 price target (up from $259.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $248.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 price target on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Trading Up 6.5%

The company's fifty day moving average is $190.62 and its 200 day moving average is $168.70. The company has a market cap of $220.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.50, for a total transaction of $5,291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 442,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,028,400. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 460,374 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total value of $97,640,721.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,811,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,020,408,892.63. This represents a 8.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,074,569 shares of company stock worth $401,886,268 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,286,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,757,184 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,986,465,000 after buying an additional 1,316,221 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,352,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 39,044 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc. develops cloud networking products for data centers, campus networks and routing environments. Its offerings include Ethernet switches and routers, along with software and services designed to help organizations build, manage and secure large-scale networks. The company's Extensible Operating System (EOS) is a core part of its platform, providing a common software foundation across many of its networking products. Arista also offers tools for network management, automation, analytics and security.

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