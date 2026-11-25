Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 2.5% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $154.51 and last traded at $164.28. Approximately 7,897,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 7,961,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.56.

Specifically, insider Kenneth Duda sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,689,340.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,139,103 shares in the company, valued at $193,704,465.15. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 17,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total transaction of $2,949,903.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,208,385.44. The trade was a 57.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 10,185 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $1,735,625.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 422,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,981,184. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.19.

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Key Arista Networks News

These are some of the ANET news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: A comparison with SentinelOne highlights Arista’s scale, strong net margins and position in high-speed data-center switching—qualities that could support investor interest in its AI-related growth prospects. Article: Arista Networks vs. SentinelOne

A comparison with SentinelOne highlights Arista’s scale, strong net margins and position in high-speed data-center switching—qualities that could support investor interest in its AI-related growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: A Trefis article raises the possibility of Arista stock reaching $270, but the provided summary offers no supporting analysis or indication that this is a formal analyst target. Article: Can Arista Networks Stock Hit $270?

A Trefis article raises the possibility of Arista stock reaching $270, but the provided summary offers no supporting analysis or indication that this is a formal analyst target. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage describes heavy selling after an AI-driven rally, with the pullback testing technical support. Continued weakness or a break below support could weigh on the shares in the near term. Article: Pullback Tests Support After AI-Driven Rally Meets Heavy Selling

Arista Networks Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $207.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company's 50-day moving average is $191.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Arista Networks by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,757,184 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,986,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,221 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $1,302,352,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 155.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 39,044 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 23,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc. develops cloud networking products for data centers, campus networks and routing environments. Its offerings include Ethernet switches and routers, along with software and services designed to help organizations build, manage and secure large-scale networks. The company's Extensible Operating System (EOS) is a core part of its platform, providing a common software foundation across many of its networking products. Arista also offers tools for network management, automation, analytics and security.

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