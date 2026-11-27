Arm Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 5.6% on Friday. The company traded as high as $171.78 and last traded at $170.50. Approximately 2,936,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,379,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.51.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ARM from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $320.00) on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded ARM from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $296.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 3.93. The company's fifty day moving average price is $235.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.32.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. ARM had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arm Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard Grisenthwaite sold 5,762 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $1,039,464.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,355.60. This represents a 34.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $1,973,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 161,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,714,251.32. The trade was a 6.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 26,562 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,657 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ARM by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,805,594 shares of the company's stock worth $1,102,329,000 after buying an additional 1,647,166 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ARM during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,112,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,998,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ARM by 139.7% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 347,339 shares of the company's stock worth $52,545,000 after buying an additional 202,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in ARM by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 727,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,662,000 after buying an additional 195,942 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc designs and licenses semiconductor technologies used by chipmakers around the world. Its offerings include processor architectures and designs, graphics processing units, and other intellectual property and related tools that customers use to develop chips for their products. Arm generally earns revenue through licensing its technology and royalties on chips based on its designs rather than manufacturing chips itself. Arm technology is used in a range of markets, including smartphones, personal computers, data centers, automotive systems, and connected devices.

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