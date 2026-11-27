Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $204.84. Approximately 3,301,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,165,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.34.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALAB. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $310.00 to $258.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities upgraded Astera Labs from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Astera Labs from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $325.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.61 and a beta of 3.85. The stock's fifty day moving average is $281.69 and its 200-day moving average is $258.98.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. Astera Labs had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $550.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 153.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stefan Dyckerhoff sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.96, for a total transaction of $2,472,990.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,842.64. This represents a 73.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $51,263,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 253,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,114,642.19. This trade represents a 41.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,090 shares of company stock worth $102,663,347. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,609,581,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,459,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $875,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,311 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Astera Labs by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,237,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,080,980,000 after acquiring an additional 373,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,791,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Astera Labs by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,880,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,139,000 after acquiring an additional 823,477 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity technologies for cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure. Its products are designed to help move data reliably between processors, accelerators, memory, and other components in high-performance computing systems. The company's portfolio includes PCIe and CXL retimers, Ethernet connectivity products, CXL memory controllers, and fabric switches. These solutions are used in systems such as AI servers, accelerator clusters, and other data-center platforms, and are sold to customers and partners across the cloud and computing industries.

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