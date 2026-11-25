Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $191.30, but opened at $176.87. Astera Labs shares last traded at $172.8780, with a volume of 1,540,310 shares.

Get Astera Labs alerts: Sign Up

More Astera Labs News

Investors following ALAB have been watching these news items:

Neutral Sentiment: A recent rebound in AI stocks helped lift ALAB, but the move was followed by a sharp reversal. The swings suggest broader AI-market sentiment and profit-taking are contributing to volatility. What Just Went Wrong With Astera Labs (ALAB)?

A recent rebound in AI stocks helped lift ALAB, but the move was followed by a sharp reversal. The swings suggest broader AI-market sentiment and profit-taking are contributing to volatility. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cuts and a post-earnings reset are weighing on sentiment, with investors watching whether the stock can hold key technical support levels. Astera Labs Stock Price Prediction: Sharp post-earnings reset tests key support after a wave of target cuts

Analyst price-target cuts and a post-earnings reset are weighing on sentiment, with investors watching whether the stock can hold key technical support levels. Negative Sentiment: One bearish investment thesis argues that Astera Labs needs another major Scorpio product rollout to sustain its growth, leaving execution and future launches in focus. Astera Labs Needs A Second Major Scorpio Rollout

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Astera Labs from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup cut Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $382.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Astera Labs from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $325.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Trading Down 2.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.87. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.68 and a beta of 3.85.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. Astera Labs had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company's revenue was up 153.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total transaction of $904,995.60. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 92,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,048,297.80. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 96,089 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total value of $19,853,909.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,022,949 shares in the company, valued at $211,361,722.38. The trade was a 8.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,090 shares of company stock worth $102,663,347. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $6,609,581,000. ABS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth $1,980,382,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 20.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,237,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,080,980,000 after buying an additional 373,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,791,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,459,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $875,368,000 after buying an additional 1,242,311 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure. Its products are designed to help move data among processors, accelerators, memory and other components in high-performance computing systems. The company's portfolio includes Aries PCIe and CXL retimers, Taurus Ethernet smart cable modules, Scorpio fabric switches and Leo CXL memory connectivity controllers. Astera Labs also offers software tools to help customers configure and monitor its connectivity products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astera Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astera Labs wasn't on the list.

While Astera Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report